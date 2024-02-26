Shocking: Man Sets Himself On Fire Outside Israeli Embassy In Washington

Top Recommended Stories

Security outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington has been tightened after a man set himself on fire on Sunday. The man was rushed to a hospital and his condition is critical.

Published: February 26, 2024 7:58 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

israel embassy washington
Washington: In a shocking incident a man set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington on Sunday, Reuters reported citing authorities. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital after the flames were extinguished by the US Secret Service officers.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson informed that the man’s condition is critical.

