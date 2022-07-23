Honolulu (AP): Police in Hawaii were investigating after a man’s left hand was severed by a sword at a Waikiki 7-Eleven. Emergency responders were called to the convenience store just after midnight Friday, said Shayne Enright, spokesperson for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Waves Crash Into Seaside Wedding Reception in Hawaii, Guests Seen Running | Watch

They found the man at the entrance to the parking lot with “multiple lacerations, puncture wounds and a severed hand,” Enright told The Associated Press. “Left hand.”

The man, 40, was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

An employee who answered the phone at the Kalakaua Avenue store said no one who was working at the time was still there. The 7-Eleven corporate office in Hawaii did not immediately return a call for comment.

Michael Suissa, a tourist from Switzerland, told Hawaii News Now he witnessed the attack.

“The victim started to shout and to cry and then I look at him on the floor and I saw that half his hand was on the floor,” Suissa said.

According to Suissa, the man wielding the sword is a worker he has interacted with in recent days at the store.

The Honolulu TV station reported that police didn’t confirm the 46-year-old man they arrested is a 7-Eleven employee.

Honolulu police launched an attempted murder investigation, the station reported.