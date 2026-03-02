Home

Who was Mansoureh Khojasteh, wife of Ali Khamenei, reportedly killed in US strikes on Iran

After the Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his wife has also reportedly died. Scroll down to read more about her.

US-Iran Conflict: After the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, his wife has also been killed in the strikes, as per the reports. Mansoureh Khojasteh, the wife of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had sustained serious injuries in the strikes. According to the latest reports, she succumbed to those injuries on Monday, as reported by the Iranian state media. The two had married in the year 1964, and she was the only wife of Ali Khamenei.

Who was Mansoureh Khojasteh?

Mansoureh Khojasteh was the wife of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the strikes by the US. She was born into a religious family in Mashhad. Khojasteh had met Khamenei in a private ceremony for the first time in 1964 and was married to him soon.

She was born in 1947, and her father, Mohammad Esmaeil Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was a successful businessman.

Children of Ali Khamenei and Mansoureh Khojasteh

After the marriage of Mansoureh Khojasteh to Ali Khamenei, the couple together had six children. They had six children: 4 sons and 2 daughters. The sons, named Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam, and daughters, named Boshra and Hoda, have hardly appeared in public gatherings.

Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

The US launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, in which one of the main targets was Khamenei’s office. Later, the satellite image of the compound also surfaced, which was shared by the New York Post and was taken by Airbus. The image showed a thick black plume of smoke surrounding Khamenei’s compound along with the fallen infrastructure. The brutality of the image prompted everyone to locate Khamenei’s whereabouts.

Later, the news of the top Iranian leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, took everyone by surprise. The same was shared by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. The news spread like wildfire.

The reports are suggesting that Khamenei’s wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh, was severely injured in the strikes and succumbed to injuries later.

The continuous strikes are still going on between Iran and Israel. With many Gulf countries already a part of the mass warlike situation, the experts are hinting at the possibility of the escalation of the tensions.

Iran had also conducted retaliatory strikes on Sunday by attacking the military bases of the US in Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.

Now, Iranian state media has reported the killing of Ali Khamenei’s wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh, who succumbed to severe injuries.

