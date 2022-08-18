Auckland: A family who tried their luck at a storage-unit auction in New Zealand was shocked to discover that they had purchased a cache of dismembered bodies stuffed in suitcases they had hoped contained untold treasures. A family from Manurewa, in South Auckland won the bid on August 11. As buyers are not supposed to look through the contents of the locker prior to the auction, the family did not see it coming. Soon after the horrific discovery, police arrived at the location. New Zealand police confirmed that the family has no involvement in the deaths.Also Read - Adorable Baby Wears a Huge Mask Covering Her Entire Face, Viral Pic Sparks Debate | See Pic

According to New Zealand Police Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua the children's bodies, who are between five and ten-years-old, may have been inside the suitcases for between three and four years. Police are still in the early stages of their investigation, he explained.

Household and personal items were also found with the suitcases. A trailer which carried the suitcases also had 'prams, toys, and a walker' in the back, a neighbour of the property in Clendon Park told the New Zealand Herald.

Meanwhile, the routes to the family’s home have been closed. Neighbours of the family stated that they noticed a lot of police officials at the house. “They just mentioned to me it’s a crime scene,” said one neighbour. “I feel sorry for the family because they’ve got nothing to do with it. And whoever did do it, come on, front up. It’s a bit unfair, bro. It’s horrific, f***ing scary,” said another neighbour.

They also confirmed that the house consists of three members, including an elderly man, a woman and another man in his 30s.

Counselling is being offered to the family while a large blue tent was set up at the property.