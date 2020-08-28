New Delhi: After Coronavirus spread across the world, many countries had wanted to know the origin of this deadly virus. Once again this interest in probing the virus origin has rekindled, with many countries expressing interest in participating in the international mission to China to probe virus origins. Also Read - COVID-19: 10 States Contributing to 89% of Coronavirus Deaths, Centre Asks to Ramp up Tests

“An international team is being pulled together right now and many countries have expressed interest in participating in that,” Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO), told a virtual press briefing on Thursday. Also Read - Football: Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Left Out of France Squad For UEFA Nations League

“We look forward to having a team on the ground and yes, it is our expectation that the international team will visit Wuhan and will engage in supporting and collaborating with our Chinese colleagues on the necessary studies to understand the origin of this virus,” news agency ANI quoted Ryan as saying. Also Read - Badminton: Arjuna Awardee Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Tests Positive For COVID-19

Earlier, the global agency had said, “Distributing COVID-19 vaccine around the world fairly without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses is going to be a big challenge.” On vaccine development for the novel coronavirus, WHO’s Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan added: “By early 2021, we should have some good news.”

Then, there is the big challenge of being able to scale, distribute and allocate fairly around the world without letting the rich countries corner the limited doses, Swaminathan had said, addressing the valedictory of the XV international conference on public policy & management hosted by the Centre for Public Policy at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore in a virtual mode.