Many US soldiers have been captured, claims Iran, says Washington is hiding the truth

Iran has claimed to have launched a missile attack on a US military base following an attack on a seawater purification plant in the southern region.

New Delhi: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has claimed that Iranian forces have captured several US soldiers during the recent conflict and that the US is trying to conceal this truth. In a post on the social media platform X on Sunday, 08 March 2026, Larijani said he had received information that several US soldiers had been captured. He alleged that the US side is claiming they were killed in the war, but the truth cannot remain hidden for long.

War has intensified in the region

Conflict in the region has intensified since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran late last month. In response, Iran’s armed forces, particularly the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), have launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones, targeting several sensitive and strategic locations.

A day earlier, Larijani had warned that the US action would be met with retaliation. He said the US should understand that testing Iran’s patience and violation of international law will have serious consequences. He stated that Iran, based on national resolve, will not let US aggression go unanswered and will be held accountable.

Larijani criticizes Trump

Ali Larijani criticized US President Donald Trump, saying his rhetoric clearly demonstrates the failure of the US’s comprehensive strategy against Iran. He stated that the US’s primary objective was to weaken the Iranian regime and break national unity, but this goal was not achieved.

Claims of attacking US military base

Iran has claimed to have launched a missile attack on a US military base following an attack on a seawater purification plant in the southern region. Iran’s state news broadcaster Press TV reported this on Sunday.

According to reports, Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman for Iran’s Supreme Operational Command Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said on Saturday that the action was taken following an alleged attack from the US Navy’s Naval Support Activity Bahrain base in Bahrain. The base is the headquarters of the US Naval Forces Central Command and the Fifth Fleet.

Zolfaqari said that after the US base in Juffair attacked the Qeshm desalination plant on Qeshm Island, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US base with precision solid-fuel missiles.

