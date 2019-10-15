London: In a historic win, Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo have been announced as the joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize on Monday night in London.

The two winners were narrowed down from a shortlist of six authors. Atwood won for “The Testaments,” her long-awaited sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and Evaristo won for “Girl, Woman, Other.”

The pair will split the literary award’s £50,000 prize money equally.

This is the second Booker win for Atwood, a 79-year-old Canadian writer who won in 2000 for ‘The Blind Assassin’ while Evaristo is the first black woman to win.