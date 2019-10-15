London: In a historic winMargaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo have been announced as the joint winners of the 2019 Booker Prize on Monday night in London.

The two winners were narrowed down from a shortlist of six authors. Atwood won for “The Testaments,” her long-awaited sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ and Evaristo won for “Girl, Woman, Other.”

 

The pair will split the literary award’s £50,000 prize money equally.

This is the second Booker win for Atwood, a 79-year-old Canadian writer who won in 2000 for ‘The Blind Assassin’ while Evaristo is the first black woman to win.

This will only be the third time that a dual award has been given.