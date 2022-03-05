New Delhi: The evacuation process for civillians in Ukraine’s Mariupol has been delayed due to continued shelling from Russian forces, city official said while accusing Moscow of not adhering to ceasefire. “Due to the fact that the Russian side does not adhere to the cease-fire and has continued shelling both of Mariupol itself and its environs and for security reasons, the evacuation of the civilian population has been postponed,” city officials said in a statement, DW News reported.Also Read - Stay Inside Shelters And Avoid Unnecessary Risks: India Tells Stranded Students In Ukraine’s Sumy

“The Russian side is not holding to the cease-fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, said. “Talks with the Russian Federation are ongoing regarding setting up a cease-fire and ensuring a safe humanitarian corridor,” Tymoshenko said, according to a report by The Associated Press.

Mariupol had become the scene of growing misery in recent days amid an assault that knocked out power and most phone service and raised the prospect of food and water shortages for hundreds of thousands of people in freezing weather.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said thousands of people had gathered for safe passage out of the city and buses were just departing when shelling began.

Russia announced the limited ceasefire two Ukraine cities – Mariupol and Volnovakha – to provide “humanitarian corridors” for civilians to leave the conflict zones. Today, on March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, Russian side declared a regime of silence and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol and Volnovakha. Humanitarian corridors & exit routes have been coordinated with the Ukrainian side,” Russian Embassy in India said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military has launched hundreds of missiles and artillery attacks on cities and other sites across the country. But a vast, mileslong Russian armored column threatening Ukraine’s capital remained stalled outside Kyiv.

(With inputs from AP)