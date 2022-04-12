New Delhi: Shehbaz Sharif was on Monday sworn-in as the 23rd prime minister of Pakistan, hours after ousted premier Imran Khan’s lawmakers resigned en masse, signalling continued political instability in the coup-prone country. Shehbaz is the younger brother of former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif. But, unlike his brother Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz enjoys cordial relations with the powerful army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy, according to experts.Also Read - Good Ties With India Not Possible Until Kashmir is Resolved: New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

The newly-elected prime minister is a hard-core realist and over the years has earned the reputation of a matter-of-fact person as well as a good administrator. In terms of his personal life too, Shehbaz Sharif had quite a colorful and happening past. He is believed to be a person who lives life with heart and soul. More than a politician, PM Shehbaz Sharif is well known among people for his delightful mood. His marital life is also one of the topics that has been in the news ever since he became the prime minister. Also Read - Will Resign And go Home if 'foreign conspiracy' proved, says Pakistan New PM Shehbaz Sharif

PM Shehbaz has married five times and at present, he has two wives – Nusrat and Tehmina Durani – while he divorced the three others – Alia Hani, Nilofar Khosa, and Kulsoom Hai. He has two sons and three daughters from Nusrat and one daughter from Alia. Also Read - 'India Desires Peace in a Region Free of Terror': PM Modi Congratulates New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Shahbaz Sharif’s Marriages and His Family

First marriage to Begum Nusrat Shahbaz: As per Pakistani media reports, Shehbaz Sharif’s first marriage took place after a family revolt. There have also been rumors that Sharif didn’t get the approval of his father when he married Nusrat Shahbaz in 1973 at the age of 23. Begum Nusrat Shahbaz was the first wife of the politician and had four children together: Salman, Hamza, and twin sisters Javeria and Rabia.

Second marriage to Aaliya Honey: Shortly after the death of his first wife, Sharif tied the knot for the second time with an emerging model named Alia Honey in 1993. He was at the age of 43 when he married Aaliya and his relationship with his second wife is reportedly quite famous and has a story behind it. If you’ve heard of the ‘Honey Bridge’ in Lahore, then let us inform you that the Lahoris named the bridge after Aaliya Honey. It was built when Shahbaz Sharif was serving as the Punjab Chief Minister. As per reports, the cavalry bridge was constructed so that he could easily travel to the residence of his wife, while several say that it was built so that his second wife does not get back home late from her office. However, their marriage did not last long and it is believed that the two got divorced during his exile years in Saudi Arabia. Alia Honey reportedly died a few months after her divorce under mysterious circumstances.



Third marriage to Nilofar Khosa: The very same year in 1993, Shahbaz Sharif got married for the third time to Nilofar Khosa and this took the people by surprise. Khosa is the sister of DG Federal Investigation Agency Tariq Khosa and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. As per media reports, Sharif’s third marriage also did not prove to be successful.

Fourth marriage to Tehmeena Durrani: After two failed consecutive marriages, Shahbaz Sharif waited for a few years and then secretly married socialite and novelist Tehmeena Durrani in 2003. Durrani is a Pakistani author, activist, socialite, and artist, and the second acknowledged wife of Shehbaz Sharif. Reports suggest that the two got married secretly after eight years of a love affair. And, nobody including the government officials nor the Sharif family, had any clue about their wedding.

Fifth Marriage to Kalsoom Hayi: Later in 2012, at the age of 60, Shahbaz married once again for the fifth time and this time he married a girl named Kalsoom Hayi. His fifth marriage too was a secret affair. As per reports, the two have already been divorced and Kalsum Haya has earlier denied all claims that suggested her marriage with Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif has served three times as chief minister of Pakistan’s largest, most influential Punjab province, home to 60% of the country’s 220 million people.