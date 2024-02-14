Maryam Nawaz, Daughter Of Nawaz Sharif, To Be First Woman Chief Minister Of Pakistan Punjab: Reports

Maryam Nawaz has been finalised as the PML-N candidate.

Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz: After the prolonged suspense over the new government in Pakistan, the latest news suggests that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at a meeting held at Jati Umra has recommended the names of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif for the post of PM and Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former beleaguered Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif for the post of Punjab chief minister.

The party meeting was chaired by Nawaz Sharif to discuss the formation of the PML-N government at the Centre and Punjab.

According to the sources, members suggested and supported the nomination of Shehbaz Sharif as the party’s prime ministerial candidate and Maryam Nawaz for the chief minister’s office in Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif’s party will try to convince the PPP, MQM, JUI, and other allies for their support of the nominees.

The PML-N will put up suggestions before the likely coalition partners in government and try to reach unanimous decisions over the matter, sources added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Geo News reported on Tuesday that the name of Maryam Nawaz has been finalised as the PML-N candidate for the coveted Punjab CM post and Shehbaz Sharif has been nominated as the party’s candidate for the prime ministerial position.

The formal announcement is yet to be made public.

Earlier in the day, Shehbaz Sharif had said that Nawaz Sharif would become the Pakistan PM for the fourth time.

Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of Nawaz Sharif.

Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister in 1990, 1997, and 2013.

He could not complete a full term on all three occasions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.