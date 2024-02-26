Maryam Nawaz Makes History, Becomes First Woman CM Of Pakistan’s Punjab

Maryam Nawaz won the chief ministerial elections amidst a walkout by lawmakers of former prime minister Imran Khan's party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

Maryam, 50, is also the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). (File)

Maryam Nawaz: Maryam Nawaz, senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and daughter of former beleaguered Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on Monday became the first woman chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Trending Now

Maryam Nawaz won the chief ministerial elections amidst a walkout by lawmakers of former prime minister Imran Khan’s party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

You may like to read

Maryam, 50, is also the senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In her maiden speech, Maryam thanked God, her father Nawaz Sharif, uncle Shehbaz Sharif, and the lawmakers who voted for her.

Maryam said that she was happy to sit in the seat where her father used to sit. “My father trained me how to run the office,” Maryam, considered the political heir of Nawaz Sharif, said.

“Today, every woman of the province is proud to see a woman chief minister,” she said and hoped that the tradition of female leadership would continue in the future as well adding that she had seen hard times like imprisonment but was thankful to her opponents for making her strong.

“But I will not seek revenge,” she said, indirectly referring to former Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar.

Maryam received 220 votes and won the chief ministerial elections for the politically crucial Punjab province, home to 120 million people. She defeated Rana Aftab of the PTI-backed SIC, who received no votes as his party boycotted the election.

She defeated Rana Aftab of the PTI-backed SIC to win the chief ministerial elections for Punjab province which has a population of 120 million people and is a politically crucial state.

Maryam paid a visit to her mother’s grave at Jati Umra before going to the Punjab Assembly, where the election for the post of chief minister took place.

In a post on X, the PML-N said Maryam also visited the graves of her paternal grandparents.

“For the first time in the history of our nation, a woman will become the CM Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first woman to take the oath as CM Punjab!” the PML-N had said in a post on X before the election.

Maryam was backed by PML-N allies, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q), and the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Maryam is considered the political heir of the 74-year-old PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

General elections were held in Pakistan on 8 February 2024 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Independent candidates ended up winning 103 seats including 93 backed by the PTI, followed by 75 from the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) and 54 from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.