Islamabad: An interview of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz with a Pakistani news channel was taken off “forcefully” within a few minutes of broadcasting.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a Pakistani politician and the daughter of three-time Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

“Just came to know @MaryamNSharif interview has been stopped forcefully just (a) few minutes after it started Live #Pakistan #PMLN #PTI #PPP #HumNews,” tweeted Nadeem Malik, a Pakistani journalist working with ‘Hum News’.

Shortly after the blackout, the news channel issued a statement on its Twitter handle.

“Hum News believes in a free and responsible media. Protecting freedom of expression is one of our core values. At the same time, we stand for the respect and dignity of (the) judiciary in line with our ethical values and the Consitution,” a tweet from Hum News said.

Earlier, three Pakistani news channels – Channel-24, Abb Takk and Capital TV – had taken off air for showing a press conference of Maryam. As per an ANI report, these channels went off air on the orders of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

Following which, Maryam had termed the incident as “unbelievable fascism” and a “shame.”

In another similar incident of media censorship on July 1, an interview of former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari conducted by the country’s senior journalist Hamid Mir was taken off air on Geo News within a few minutes of broadcasting.