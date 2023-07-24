Home

News

World

Masood Akhtar, Kamaljit Kaur Jackson; Two Indian Americans Appointed To Wisconsin Green Ribbon Commission

Masood Akhtar, Kamaljit Kaur Jackson; Two Indian Americans Appointed To Wisconsin Green Ribbon Commission

The Green Ribbon Commission was constituted in April to provide advice on the state’s Green Innovation Fund, the first environmental and clean energy fund in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Green Ribbon Commission members Kamaljit Kaur Jackson and Masood Akhtar.

Masood Akhtar and Kamaljit Kaur Jackson: Indian Americans Masood Akhtar and Kamaljit Kaur Jackson have been appointed to the State’s Green Ribbon Commission on clean energy and environmental innovation by Wisconsin State Governor Tony Evers.

Trending Now

The Green Ribbon Commission was constituted in April by the Governor with the purpose to provide advice on the state’s Green Innovation Fund, the first environmental and clean energy fund in Wisconsin.

You may like to read

Who Is Masood Akhtar

Masood Akhtar founded CleanTech Partners (CTP) to accelerate the commercialization of energy-saving and renewable energy technologies and served as the president. He is also a founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Biopulping International, Inc and co-founded the Bioenergy Deployment Consortium. A seasoned energy sector expert, he ensured a first-of-its-kind MOU signed between the US Department of Energy (DOE) and Wisconsin to promote greater energy efficiency throughout Wisconsin’s industrial sector, his credentials read.

Masood has received many awards including the USDA Award for Environmental Protection and Federal Laboratory Consortium Award. On the invitation of the US Congress, Masood has also testified before a committee on energy-related issues. India-born Masood was one of the 50 Indian students who was awarded the Government of India Fellowship for higher studies abroad, reports newindiaabroad.com.

Who Is Kamaljit Kaur Jackson

Kamaljit Kaur Jackson is the vice president of programs and operations for the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC). She worked in the public, nonprofit, and private sectors in key positions. She serves on the Board of Directors for Visioning A Greater Racine (VGR) and is an examiner for the Baldrige National Quality Program, according to her profile.

She has a bachelor’s in business administration from Cardinal Stritch University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin. She is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, reports newindiaabroad.com.

Wisconsin State Governor Tony Evers’s Statement

“The commission will play a critical role in creating a Green Innovation Fund so we can work toward investing in and achieving our clean energy goals. I’m looking forward to the Commission’s work ahead and their important role in helping ensure Wisconsin is a leader in innovative clean energy industries and technologies,” said Governor Evers on the formation of the Green Ribbon Commission.

Prelude To Wisconsin Green Ribbon Commission

In April, Gov Evers signed Executive Order #195 to create the Commission to advise on the state’s first-ever Green Innovation Fund, the first environmental and clean energy fund in Wisconsin. Both the Green Ribbon Commission on Clean Energy and Environmental Innovation and the Green Innovation Fund are critical steps toward advancing the state’s goal to ensure all electricity consumed within the state is 100 percent carbon-free by 2050, as outlined by Gov Evers in Executive Order #38.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES