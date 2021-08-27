Kabul: Days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, media reports on Friday suggested that Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar was in Kandahar in the third week of August to seek their support for the operations of JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.Also Read - India, Pakistan Should Sit Together to Resolve Outstanding Issues: Taliban

As per a report by India Today, Masood Azhar in August has met Taliban leaders including Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the head of political commission. Reports suggested that Masood Azhar sought help from Taliban for JeM operations in the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier this month, Masood Azhar had expressed happiness after the Taliban took over Afghanistan and praised the terror group for collapsing the US-backed Afghanistan government.

According to the report, a message among JeM functionaries was circulated at its markaz (headquarters) at Bahawalpur in Pakistan greeting each other for the victory of the Taliban.

It must be noted that Masood Azhar was released from Indian jail in exchange for the safety of passengers in the Indian Airlines flight IC 814, which had been hijacked by Pakistani terrorists. That time, the flight was hijacked on its way from Kathmandu to Lucknow.

There is media speculation that the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan may push terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir for their past connection with the Jaish-e-Mohammed. However, the Taliban have clarified that they would not allow the Afghan territory to be used for terror activities.