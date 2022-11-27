Mass Firing! US Company Sacks 2,700 Employees Through Text Message Days Before Thanksgiving: Report

United Furniture Industries known for making budget-friendly sofas and recliners for Simmons Upholstery fired the employees just two days before Thanksgiving.

In an internal memo sent to executives, Disney said it is moving forward on cut costs and "anticipate some staff reductions". (File Photo)

A furniture company based in Mississippi sacked nearly 2,700 employees right before midnight on November 21. According to a Guardian report, the company informed the employees about their termination in texts and emails and asked them not to come to work the next day.

The report further adds that United Furniture Industries known for making budget-friendly sofas and recliners for Simmons Upholstery fired the employees just two days before Thanksgiving.

“At the instruction of the board of directors … we regret to inform you that due to unforeseen business circumstances, the company has been forced to make the difficult decision to terminate the employment of all its employees, effective immediately, on Nov. 21,” the message sent to the employees by the company said according to the New York Post.

“Your layoff from the company is expected to be permanent and all benefits will be terminated immediately without provision of Cobra,” the employee received a follow-up email from the company.

The drivers were also directed to immediately “return equipment, inventory and delivery documents”, regardless of “whether or not [they] have completed [their] delivery”.

The employees were not given any explanation for why they were laid off suddenly. The two-decade-old company dissolved its operations suddenly. New York Post reports say that over the summer, the company had fired its chief executive, chief financial officer and executive vice president of sales.

A UFI spokesperson told Freightwaves.com that workers were later told they could come to their workspaces to “gather their belongings.”

A laid-off employee expressed his disappointment and told the portal, “It’s not fair to the labourers who seriously worked so hard to be blindsided like this. It’s not fair to the mom who just had a baby to wonder if she even has health insurance to cover it. It’s not fair to the cancer patient in the midst of chemo about how to pay for her treatments.”