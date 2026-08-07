Mass shooting at Thailand: Several feared dead, 15 injured after student opens fire at school near Bangkok

Pictures shared by emergency responders showed large numbers of students leaving the school as rescue workers arrived to help the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation.

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Mass shooting at Thailand: Several feared dead, 15 injured after school shooting near Bangkok (Image: AI representational)

At least 15 people were injured after a shooting at a school in Thailand on Friday. Authorities fear that several people may have died, but the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed. The incident happened at Debsirin School in Nonthaburi district, near the Thai capital, Bangkok. According to local broadcaster Thai PBS, early reports suggested that between 10 and 15 people were hurt in the shooting. Police said the suspected shooter was a student at the school. The gunfire caused panic on the campus, with students and teachers running for safety while emergency teams and ambulances rushed to the scene.

Lt. Col. Pasakorn Chaitawiwong, who heads the Plai Bang subdistrict police department, told Reuters that officials were still working to determine the number of people killed. The Bangkok Post and Thai Enquirer say that at least two people have been killed in the shooting.

Police also said the suspected shooter died after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials are continuing their investigation and are expected to provide more details as the situation becomes clearer.

Pictures shared by emergency responders showed large numbers of students leaving the school as rescue workers arrived to help the injured. Authorities have launched an investigation, and more details are expected as the situation becomes clearer.