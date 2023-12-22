Gunman Kills 14 At University Before Being ‘Eliminated’ In Czech Republic’s Capital Prague

A gunman opened fire at a university in Prague and killed at least 14 people and injured more than 25 on Thursday night.

Prague: At least 14 people were killed and 25 sustained injuries in a horrifying mass shooting incident at a University in Prague on Thursday night (local time). According to Czech Police, the accused who opened fire was neutralised but did not reveal the identity of the shooter. “The shooter has been eliminated. The entire building is currently being evacuated and there are several dead and dozens of injured,” Czech Police said.

