Mass shooting plot at Hindu temple in Illinois? 19-year-old arrested with rifle, body armour and manifesto that mentioned Indians

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Illinoi over an alleged plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora. Police reportedly recovered a rifle, ammunition, body armour and a manifesto containing white supremacist views and threats against people of Indian origin.

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Mass shooting plot at Hindu temple in Illinois? 19-year-old arrested with rifle, body armour and manifesto that mentioned Indians (Source: Palatine Police Department)

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in the United States over an alleged plan to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu place of worship in Aurora, Illinois. Police said they recovered a rifle, ammunition, body armour and a document containing white supremacist views and threats against people of Indian origin. The suspect, identified as Alexandros Paporakis of Palatine, Illinois, was arrested on October 11 after authorities received information about a possible shooting. A judge ordered him to remain in custody following a court hearing on Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.

The case came to light after a person reported receiving disturbing electronic messages from Paporakis. Investigators said the messages included a document describing an alleged shooting plan, along with pictures of a rifle, ammunition magazines, body armour and other tactical equipment.

Read more: Hockessin in Delaware is Now Home to Tallest Statue of Hindu Deity Hanuman in The US

What did police find in the suspect’s manifesto?

According to the Palatine Police Department, investigators examined a document titled “Why I Fought: A.K.A.: (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto).” The document allegedly contained racist and extremist statements linked to white supremacist beliefs, including references to violence against people of South Asian background, particularly Indians.

Police believe Paporakis may have been preparing to attack a Hindu place of worship in the Aurora area on October 11. However, investigators have not confirmed the exact location he allegedly intended to target.

The investigation also involved examining the suspect’s electronic communications and other material to understand the alleged plan and determine whether further charges may be necessary.

Rifle, ammunition and body armour recovered

Police from Palatine and Mount Prospect arrested Paporakis as he was leaving his residence on October 11. During a subsequent search of his home, officers recovered a rifle, several loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical equipment.

Investigators also found a vest containing body armour and a patch displaying imagery associated with white supremacist extremism.

According to reports citing court proceedings, prosecutors said Paporakis had discussed his alleged plans with co-workers. One co-worker reportedly told investigators that the suspect had expressed racist views and spoken about violence against people of other racial backgrounds, particularly Indians.

Prosecutors also alleged that Paporakis told a co-worker his gun had jammed on the day of the planned attack. He reportedly shared messages and images related to the weapon afterwards. The information provided by his co-workers helped bring the matter to the attention of law enforcement.

Police alert Hindu places of worship

After receiving information about the possible threat, authorities informed the Aurora Police Department. Local officers then contacted Hindu places of worship in their jurisdiction to alert them to the investigation.

Palatine Police Chief William Nord credited the quick sharing of information between the police departments for helping them identify and arrest the suspect.

The investigation is continuing with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Authorities are examining whether additional charges should be filed and have said they have not identified any known continuing threat to the public linked to the incident.

Indian consulate responds to the incident

The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was aware of reports about the alleged plan to target a place of worship in Aurora. It thanked law enforcement agencies for acting promptly and said it was in contact with members of the Indian community while monitoring developments.

The Hindu American Foundation also welcomed the police action and urged people to remain alert and report any potential threats. The organisation stressed that people from all communities should be able to practise their religion without fear.

Charges against the 19-year-old suspect

Paporakis faces two charges: making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a weapon, specifically a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches.

A judge ordered him detained after his court appearance at the Cook County Third Municipal District Courthouse in Rolling Meadows on October 14. He is due back in court on October 30.

Police are continuing to work with the FBI as they investigate the alleged plan and assess whether further charges are warranted. The specific Hindu place of worship allegedly targeted has not been officially confirmed.