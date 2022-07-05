Chicago: At least six people died and 24 were wounded in a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, and officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop, police said Monday.Also Read - Google To Now Delete Users' Location History For Abortion Clinic Visits, Other 'Personal' Data

Highland Park Police Commander Chris O'Neill, the incident commander on scene, urged people to shelter in place as authorities search for the suspect, described as a white male wearing a white or blue T-shirt.

There are reportedly multiple fatalities following a shooting at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Warning: Gunshots heard in below video.pic.twitter.com/F0BrsEXIS8 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) July 4, 2022

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman apparently opened fire on parade-goers from a rooftop using a rifle that was recovered at the scene. He didn’t know which building.

Covelli said police believe there was only one shooter and warned that he should still be considered armed and dangerous. He and O’Neill described the shooting as random. Police have not released any details about the victims or wounded.

(With AP Inputs)