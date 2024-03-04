Top Recommended Stories

Massie Fire At Hindu Festival In Mauritius Kills 6 Pilgrims

At least six pilgrims died in Mauritius after a massive fire broke out during a religious ritual to celebrate a Hindu festival.

Published: March 4, 2024 8:19 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

mauritius fire
Mauritius: At least six pilgrims lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a religious ceremony making a Hindu festival in Mauritius on Sunday.

