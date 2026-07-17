Massive 7.3 magnitude earthquake hits Mexico; tsunami warning issued

On Friday, a strong 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Puerto Madero, Mexico, prompting a tsunami warning along the southern coast and shaking parts of Guatemala and El Salvador.

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Mexico earthquake: A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck off Mexico’s southern coast on Friday, triggering a tsunami warning and sending tremors through neighboring Guatemala and El Salvador. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake’s epicenter was 48 kilometers southwest of Aquiles Serdan, near the Pacific port town of Puerto Madero, registering a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. While social media footage captured high-rise buildings swaying violently and panicked residents fleeing into the streets, authorities have not yet reported any casualties.

Powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Mexico

Coastal residents near Puerto Madero remain on high alert as emergency teams monitor the active tsunami threat along the southern coast. This region of the Pacific is seismically volatile, sitting near major tectonic plate boundaries that frequently trigger significant tremors. Local disaster management agencies in both Mexico and Guatemala are urging citizens in low-lying coastal areas to move inland to higher ground until the warning is officially lifted.

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According to the USGS, a shallow earthquake struck the Chiapas coast of Mexico, centered 48 kilometers southwest of Aquiles Serdán. In response, officials have ordered residents to stay clear of beaches and low-lying areas until the risk of a tsunami is assessed. Coastal monitoring for abnormal sea activity is currently underway in nearby Suchiate.

Also read: Massive 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan; authorities urge citizens to stay alert, no tsunami threat

Mexico earthquake: Areas under tsunami threat include:

-Pacific coastline of Chiapas

-Coastal areas of Oaxaca

-Pacific coastal regions near the Mexico-Guatemala border

-Nearby Pacific coastlines of Guatemala