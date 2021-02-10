New Delhi: A powerful undersea earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has struck north of New Zealand, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami alert in the region. Also Read - Earthquake of Magnitude 3.7 Rocks Assam, Epicentre Near Nagaon Region

As per updates from the US Geological Agency, the magnitude 7.7 quake was centred at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) southeast of the Loyalty Islands.

However, it was not expected to cause significant damage or fatalities on land. Moreover, the US Tsunami Warning Centre also has issued tsunami watches for New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu and other Pacific islands.

The development comes as the region is prone to earthquakes because it sits along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the ocean.

(With inputs from agencies)