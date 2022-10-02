Kathmandu: A huge avalanche has hit the Manaslu Base Camp nearly a week after the last one, which had left two persons dead. No casualties have been reported so far, some tents are destroyed according to the sources at Base Camp.
WATCH VIDEO OF AVALANCHE HITTING MANASLU BASE CAMP
The avalanche that hit last week killed a Nepalese man, a famed U.S. extreme skier and injured several other climbers. The 8,163-metre-high mountain was hit by an avalanche sweeping through camp 3 and camp 4.
Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season. Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain, in 2018.
Nepal’s government has issued permits to 504 climbers during the autumn season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.