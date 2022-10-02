Kathmandu: A huge avalanche has hit the Manaslu Base Camp nearly a week after the last one, which had left two persons dead. No casualties have been reported so far, some tents are destroyed according to the sources at Base Camp.

WATCH VIDEO OF AVALANCHE HITTING MANASLU BASE CAMP

Avalanche on Manaslu Base Camp this morning. Video ©: Tashi Lakpa Sherpa. pic.twitter.com/9d47irPWzI — Everest Today (@EverestToday) October 2, 2022

Manaslu wind up

We had huge avalanche at base camp. Never saw such avalanche before. Everyone is safe and all our team is descending back to base camp. We will try to close our camp today and leave base camp safely.#manaslu#imagine_Nepal pic.twitter.com/7FRUcu29pZ — Mingma G (@14peaks) October 2, 2022

The avalanche that hit last week killed a Nepalese man, a famed U.S. extreme skier and injured several other climbers. The 8,163-metre-high mountain was hit by an avalanche sweeping through camp 3 and camp 4.

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season. Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain, in 2018.

Nepal’s government has issued permits to 504 climbers during the autumn season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.