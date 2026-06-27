Massive blast followed by indiscriminate firing in Karachi, Pakistan; panic grips the city

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken cognizance of the incident and sought details from the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG).

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New Delhi: Panic gripped Karachi, Pakistan, on Saturday evening following heavy gunfire and a massive explosion. The incident reportedly occurred in the Gulistan-e-Johar area. According to Pakistani media reports, heavy firing took place near Meteorological Chorangi on University Road. A loud explosion was heard prior to the gunfire. A large police force has been deployed at the scene, and the area has been evacuated. Several ambulances were seen leaving the site, raising fears of casualties.

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Police Cordon Off The Scene

Citing a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, The Tribune Pakistan reported that they received information about an explosion near Gulistan-e-Johar Block 5 on Saturday. The information reached the Rescue 1122 Central Command and Control, which immediately dispatched a team to the location. Rescue 1122 teams have arrived at the site and are currently assessing the situation. Multiple police teams are deployed at the scene, and the entire area has been sealed off; efforts are being made to keep the public away from the site.

Chief Minister Monitoring The Incident

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken cognizance of the incident and sought details from the Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Karachi Additional Inspector General (AIG). According to the Chief Minister’s spokesperson, Shah has requested a detailed report on the incident from the Karachi Additional IGP. He directed the police to immediately ascertain the nature of the incident, reach the scene without delay, and ensure that all necessary measures are taken.

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