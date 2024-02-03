Massive Blast Near Pakistan Election Commission Office In Karachi Ahead Of Polls: Report

Massive blast was reported near the Pakistan Election Commission office in Karachi on Friday ahead of the general elections on February 8.

Massive Blast Near Pakistan Election Commission Office In Karachi Ahead Of Polls: Report

New Delhi: An explosion occurred near Pakistan’s Election Commission office in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported citing police sources. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Sajid Sadozai, no casualties were reported in the incident. He mentioned that the explosive materials were kept in a shopping bag. “The explosive material was placed in a shopping bag along the wall of the ECP office in Karachi’s red zone area. Ball bearings were not found in the explosive material,” ANI quoted SSP Sajid Sadozai as saying.

Trending Now

However, the nature and target of the blast are yet to be ascertained.

You may like to read

The ECP swiftly took notice of the blast and has requested reports from SSP South and District Monitoring Officer. The ECP directed both officials to submit an immediate report.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) issued a report indicating that a ‘homemade’ bomb, using approximately 400 grams of explosives, caused the explosion.

According to the BDS report, “The detonator of the blast and about 400 grams of explosives were blown away with the explosion.” It further noted that the homemade bomb was contained in a soft container. The BDS confirmed no casualties in the blast.

Bomb Blasts In Balochistan

Meanwhile, Balochistan province was jolted with as many as 10 bomb and grenade attacks on February 1. One person died in one of the explosions. Notably, police stations and deputy commissioners’ offices were targeted in these attacks, in which six people including police officials were injured, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Pakistan Election On February 8

Security forces and authorities have been trying to maintain peace ahead of next week’s general elections. The neighbouring country will go to the polls on February 8 to elect the members of the 16th National Assembly.

Ahead of the polls, the Election Commission had summoned a meeting to discuss the increasing poll-related security challenges. “The February 8 election will be held on time. Despite security challenges, the ECP is fully prepared,” Pakistan’s Chief Election Commissioner said after the crucial meeting.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.