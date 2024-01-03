Massive Blasts Rip Through Iran Killing 73 Leaving 170 Injured

The blasts occurred in an underpass one kilometer away from the burial ground.

The cause of the blasts has not been determined yet. (IANS image)

Iran Blasts: Two huge blasts killed at least 73 people while more than 170 were injured on Wednesday. The two blasts took place near the burial ground of Iran’s late commander Qassem Soleimani in the southwestern province of Kerman, reported the semi-official Fars news agency citing Iran’s Emergency organisation.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), the blasts occurred in an underpass one kilometer away from the burial ground, with the first one heard at 15:04 local time (1134 GMT) and the second one a few minutes later at 15:17, as people were paying homage to the late commander on his fourth assassination anniversary, the IRINN added, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, the cause of the blasts has not been determined yet, and rescue teams have been sent to the scene adding that most of the injuries had been sustained due to overcrowding and people’s panicking.

Qassem Soleimani, considered as the most celebrated and eminent military commander was killed by the USA on 3 January 2020 in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

