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Massive blow to Iran; IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in a big Israeli Attack in Strait of Hormuz

Massive blow to Iran; IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri killed in a big Israeli Attack in Strait of Hormuz

According to the Israeli official's claim, this attack was carried out near the Strait of Hormuz—a strategic waterway that Iran has currently blocked to maritime traffic.

New Delhi: The Chief of the IRGC Navy, Alireza Tangsiri, has reportedly been killed in a fierce Israeli attack. The Israeli military launched an assault in the Strait of Hormuz, where the IRGC Navy Chief met his demise. An Israeli official stated that Alireza Tangsiri—the commander of Iran’s elite naval force—was killed in an attack that took place in southern Iran. This marks the death of yet another high-profile figure in the ongoing conflict. Alireza Tangsiri served as the Chief of the IRGC Navy. It is worth noting that Iran maintains two distinct naval forces: the official Iranian government navy and the IRGC Navy.

Attack Carried Out Near Strait of Hormuz

According to the Israeli official’s claim, this attack was carried out near the Strait of Hormuz—a strategic waterway that Iran has currently blocked to maritime traffic. Alireza Tangsiri was the principal figure behind Iran’s maritime military capabilities and played the most critical role in orchestrating the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. He was reportedly killed in an attack near the port of Bandar Abbas, which is situated in close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz.

IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri Killed

Bandar Abbas is located near the Strait of Hormuz. This strategic waterway connects the Persian Gulf to global shipping lanes. During peacetime, approximately 20 percent of the world’s commercially traded oil and natural gas is transported through this route. Tangsiri’s alleged assassination constitutes a significant development in this conflict—particularly given the central role the IRGC Navy plays in Iran’s maritime operations and its critical strategic positioning within the Gulf region.

Iran’s Control Over Strait of Hormuz

Iran is actively moving toward establishing control over this vital waterway, progressively tightening its grip on the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran is working towards formalizing its control over this vital shipping corridor. In this context, the death of Alireza Tangsiri comes as a major blow to Iran. The United States has already dispatched approximately 5000 Marine commandos, accompanied by two warships, to the Middle East to ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. These two vessels are expected to arrive by Friday. As of now, there has been no official confirmation of this death from the Iranian side. Previously, in January 2026, rumours regarding his death had also circulated—claims which Iran subsequently denied.

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