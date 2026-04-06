Home

News

Massive challenge for Irans Shahed, this 40-meter-long drone will capture all attention; Its developed by…

Massive challenge for Iran’s Shahed, this 40-meter-long drone will capture all attention; It’s developed by…

Satellite imagery analyzed by Western media has revealed a clandestine model—measuring over 40 meters in length.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: While Iran’s Shahed-136 drone—measuring a mere 3.5 meters in length—has been wreaking havoc on one front, China has, on the other, developed a 40-meter-long unmanned submersible. Let’s explore just how lethal this Chinese weapon truly is.

A New Model

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, China possesses the world’s largest unmanned submersibles. Two of its 20-meter-long models (HSU001 and AJX002) were showcased during a military parade last year. Now, satellite imagery analyzed by Western media has revealed a clandestine model—measuring over 40 meters in length—at a naval base. It is worth noting that missiles typically average between 15 and 20 meters in length, while even the longest missile in existence (the Satan-II) measures only 35 meters.

Entirely New Category of Drones

According to experts, these dimensions have established a completely new category of drones, known as ‘Extra-Extra-Large Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles’ (XXLUUVs).

America’s Longest Drone: The Orca

America’s longest drone is the Orca, which measures 15 meters in length. This means that China has developed an underwater drone that is approximately two-and-a-half times longer than its American counterpart.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Threat to the U.S.

U.S. defense experts have warned that these Chinese weapons pose a threat to the American West Coast. Some analysts have identified Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, and the Panama Canal as potential targets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.