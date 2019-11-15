New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday informed that a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale struck the Molucca Sea region at 9:47 PM in Indonesia. Following the major earthquake, a tsunami alert has been issued.

As per updates, the epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 16:17 UTC, was registered at a depth of 45.1 kilometres, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated.

However, there was no immediate report of casualties or damage to property as a result of the quake. Situated on the ‘Ring of Fire’ in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, Indonesia is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

“Most likely it (a tsunami) won’t hit the land, but we still need to be on alert,” Rahmat Triyono, an official at Indonesia’s geophysics agency, told Kompas TV and was quoted as saying by Reuters.

More details are awaited in the matter.