Massive Earthquake To Hit Pakistan’s Balochistan in Next 48 Hours, Dutch Scientist Issues Strong Warning

Balochistan: A massive earthquake is likely to hit Pakistan’s Balochistan in next 48 hours, Dutch scientist Frank Hoogerbeets has issued a strong warning. The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS), the organisation in the Netherlands, has predicted that the earthquake will hit the Balochistan province in Pakistan.

On Friday, in a tweet from his X account (formerly Twitter), he stated, “Planetary geometry is difficult to interpret with four conjunctions spread out over the next 10 days. As far as I can tell, 1-3 October will be more critical.”

Dutch Scientist Issues Alarm

Frank Hoogerbeets also sounded an alarm for a major earthquake to occur in the country anytime between October 1-3. Notably, Hoogerbeets has been very accurate in predicting earthquakes that could occur across the world. Earlier, he had that a massive earthquake would hit Turkey and the earthquake hit the nation after few days of his prediction. The earthquake was massive and had claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Frank Hoogerbeets Too Predicted Earthquake in Syria

Frank Hoogerbeets had earlier also predicted that an earthquake would hit Syria and that prediction also turned out to be true. In a similar manner, the researcher had earlier predicted earthquake for Delhi and the national capital of India was hit by the earthquake.

After his prediction came, there is fear among the people of Pakistan now. However, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) did not respond to the prediction of the scientist amid an atmosphere of panic among the people.

The PMD firmly asserted that accurately predicting earthquakes is impossible and it has not received any warnings or instructions from international organisations regarding this impending seismic event. The PMD however clarified that Pakistan lacks a system for predicting tectonic plate movements and urged the public to disregard false information circulating on social media.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGEOS) has positioned itself at the forefront of seismic predictions. Their strong software, Solpage, and the Solar System Geometry Index (SSGI), rely on specific planetary alignments, the Moon, and the Sun’s positions to forecast potential earthquakes.

