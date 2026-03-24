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Massive EXPLOSION at Texas plant, fire seen at Valero refinery - What exactly happened?

Massive EXPLOSION at Texas plant, fire seen at Valero refinery – What exactly happened?

A loud explosion was heard at a refinery operated by Valero Energy in Port Arthur, Texas. Authorities issued shelter-in-place order for nearby residents.

Massive EXPLOSION at Texas plant, fire seen at Valero refinery - What exactly happened?

Valero Refinery Explosion: A major explosion was heard at a refinery operated by Valero Energy in the United States’ Texas on Tuesday (local time). Officials immediately issued a shelter-in-place order for the residents living near the refinery, which is located in Port Arthur. Videos surfaced online in which the explosion could be heard, and plumes of black smoke were also seen rising in the sky. However, the authorities are investigating the incident.

The explosion was reported on March 23 at approx. 7.22 pm.

AUDIO: Sound of explosion at Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas. Shelter in place for nearby residents.

pic.twitter.com/whdclAFsuP — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) March 24, 2026

Blast And Emergency Response

As per a report by The Deep Dive, citing eyewitnesses, a loud explosion was heard that shook nearby homes. Flames were seen coming out from the refinery site.

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“We don’t have units at the scene currently; they’re en route. The type of incident is unknown at this time,” Antonio Mitchell of the Port Arthur Fire Department said.

JUST IN: Explosion reported at Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas with nearby residents ordered to shelter in place.pic.twitter.com/WIYNvD9mAI — The Dive Feed (@TheDeepDiveFeed) March 24, 2026

Aerial footage shows the massive fire at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, Texas following an explosion. IRGC affiliated accounts claim

“Sabotage” pic.twitter.com/HvnQ2wSMEL — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 24, 2026

Emergency responders were deployed to control the situation and douse the fire.

So far, no casualties and injuries have been reported. Authorities have informed that the situation is under control and evacuations are not necessary.

Officials informed that the air quality monitoring is underway to check whether toxic gas have been released into the area, saying that the shelter-in-place order will remain in effect until further orders.

In order to maintain safety and support emergency operations, the Texas Department of Transportation has also advised drivers to avoid SH 87 and SH 82 in the vicinity of the refinery, the Deep Dive reported.

Valero Port Arthur Refinery – One Of The Largest In US

Valero Port Arthur Refinery, which is located on the Texas Gulf Coast, has 770 employees. It is capable of producing 435,000 barrels gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from crude oil.

If operations are stopped due to the incident, the consequences could be far-reaching for regional fuel supply chains.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens, a heating unit could be the cause fo the explosion. However, no official reason has been determined.

Further details are awaited.

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