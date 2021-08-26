Kabul: The US military on Thursday confirmed that a massive explosion has been reported outside Kabul airport in Afghanistan even as the US-led airlift of thousands continued inside the compound.Also Read - Over 140 Afghan Sikh Pilgrims Stopped From Coming to India as Taliban Deny Airport Access to Them

“We can confirm an explosion outside Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” said Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby. Also Read - E-visa System, Special Afghan Cells: How India Plans to Repatriate Its Nationals From Afghanistan

Explosion outside Kabul airport, casualties unclear at this time: John Kirby, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, US #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/QRd1vAs0Rj — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

Also Read - Thousands of Desperate Afghans Throng Pakistan Border to Escape Taliban Rule, Video Surfaces | Watch

Reacting to the situation, the US and allied officials have said that they had intelligence inputs that suicide bombers were threatening to attack the airport.

In the wake of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the western countries have warned their citizens to immediately leave the surrounding areas of Kabul airport over a terror threat, as thousands of people try to reach a dwindling number of evacuation flights.

It must be noted that over 90,000 Afghans and foreigners have fled the country via the US-led airlift since the hardline Islamist Taliban movement took control of the country on August 15.