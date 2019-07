New Delhi: A massive blast is reported to have ripped through a gas plant in central China’s Henan province.

The explosion occurred at the Yima gasification plant factory in Sanmenxia city. There is no update on the number of casualties yet.

“Many windows and doors within a three-kilometre radius were shattered, and some interior doors were also blown out by the blast,” CCTV said on its Twitter-like Weibo social media account.

More details awaited