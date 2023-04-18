Home

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Hospital in Beijing: 21 Dead, 71 Patients Evacuated

The hospital admissions building in Beijing's Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57 PM (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead and 71 patients displaced.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Beijing: At least 21 were killed and several others were injured on Tuesday when a hospital building caught fire in China’s national capital Beijing. As per reports, the hospital admissions building in Beijing’s Fengtai district caught fire at 12:57 PM (local time) on Tuesday, leaving 21 dead and 71 patients displaced, state-run China Daily reported. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

A big fire took place in Beijing Changfeng Hospital earlier local time today, killed 21 ppl. In addition to the shocking number of casualties, more scary reality is zero clue of the fire was made to the press – videos, mentions, chat post, nothing. Not a press coverage existed 1) pic.twitter.com/NvBnSyp19Y — Vivian Wu (@vivianwubeijing) April 18, 2023

11 people died in separate fire incident

In another incident, 11 people died in a factory fire in Wuyi county, Jinhua city in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on Monday.

Giving details, the local government said the fire broke out at 14:04 on Monday and firefighters, police officers and emergency medical personnel rushed to the spot to bring the flame under control.

Soon after reaching the spot, the firefighters started the rescue operations by 4 AM on Tuesday after which the fire was brought under control and 11 bodies were recovered, the China Daily reported.

The fire started in a plant where wooden doors are made, possibly from materials such as wooden doors, paint and packages. The authorities who are alleged to be responsible for the incident have been detained and a more thorough investigation was underway.

