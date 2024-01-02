Top Recommended Stories

Massive Fire Breaks out in Plane on Runway of Tokyo Haneda Airport in Japan | Watch

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers.

Published: January 2, 2024 3:17 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Fire Breaks Out In Panchkula Residence (Representative Image)
Representative Image

Tokyo: A major fire broke out in a plane on a runway at Japan’s Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday, according to Japan’s NHK news. Flames were seen coming out of the windows of an aircraft. The reason for the blaze on the aircraft is a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.

