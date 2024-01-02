Massive Fire Breaks out in Plane on Runway of Tokyo Haneda Airport in Japan | Watch

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft originated from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido and was carrying more than 300 passengers.

Representative Image

Tokyo: A major fire broke out in a plane on a runway at Japan’s Tokyo Haneda airport on Tuesday, according to Japan’s NHK news. Flames were seen coming out of the windows of an aircraft. The reason for the blaze on the aircraft is a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, Nippon TV reported.

動画！羽田空港で日本航空の機体が炎上中！消火作業継続中！海上保安庁の飛行機が衝突！ VIDEO! Japan Airlines aircraft on fire at Haneda Airport! Firefighting operations are continuing! Japan Coast Guard plane collided with a plane! 视频！ 羽田机场日本航空公司飞机起火！ 灭火行动正在 pic.twitter.com/56bl93Yosd — worldwalker (@worldwalker_now) January 2, 2024

