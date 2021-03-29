Jakarta: More than 1,000 people were evacuated on Monday after a massive blaze erupted at one of Indonesia’s largest oil refineries, the Pertamina Balongan Refinery in West Java province. The fire broke out during a lightning storm and turned the entire sprawling complex to an inferno. At least 20 people were injured, including refinery workers and several villagers who suffered burns while passing through the area, the local disaster mitigation agency said. Also Read - Pune: Over 500 Shops Gutted in Major Fire at Fashion Street Market on MG Road

Nicke Widyawati, chief executive officer of state-owned oil and gas corporation Pertamina, said firefighters were still battling the blaze and attempting to cool down the area to prevent it from spreading.

The cause of the fire was still being investigated, he said at a news conference. Pertamina officials said there was lightning and heavy rain at the time the fire broke out.

Satellite images from Planet Labs Inc analysed by The Associated Press showed a massive plume of black smoke rising from the refinery over the nearby village. Locals heard a loud sound but when they stepped outside, they could see the flames shooting in the sky. The fire appeared localized at a set of four tanks in the middle of the refinery.

Here are videos shared on Twitter:

Massive fire at oil refinery forces evacuation of hundreds in Indonesia – YouTube https://t.co/OnQqnJtkjt — neanderthal yabuki (@nean) March 29, 2021

Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery after explosion 29th March, 2021, Java, Indonesia. The state-owned oil company, Pertamina, which operates the refinery on Java island, suggested the fire may have been caused by a lightning strike. pic.twitter.com/6iwB5Y0XvW — Jawad Shabbir (@JawadShabbirPTI) March 29, 2021

Oil Refinery in Indonesia Catches Fire, Prompting an Evacuation pic.twitter.com/Vk2unyg3NJ — Mia 👁 (@miapublisher123) March 29, 2021

The Balongan plant has a refining capacity of about 125,000 barrels of crude oil a day. It supplies fuel to Jakarta, Banten and some regions of West Java.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said 912 residents were staying at three evacuation centres.

