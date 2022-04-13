New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have said that Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) with high-intensity energy may hit the Earth tomorrow, triggering a geomagnetic storm that could destroy electrical grids and other related products. Furthermore, projection models from NASA and NOAA have indicated that this mega-storm with high-intensity energy will collide with Earth’s magnetic field on April 14 (Thursday) and will then escalate owing to a very fast solar wind stream.Also Read - Rare Cosmic Dance: Mars-Saturn, Jupiter-Venus Conjunctions Happening This Month. How And When to Watch in India
“Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on April 14, 2022, with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s. Low to Moderate geomagnetic perturbations are expected. Currently, solar wind and near-Earth space environmental conditions are returning to nominal levels”, the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) tweeted. Also Read - 'Beginning Of Many Beginnings': SpaceX Launches First All-Private Crew For NASA-Axiom Space Mission To International Space Station | WATCH
Dr Tamitha Skov, a well-known space weather physicist, also issued an alert for the same. “A gorgeous filament eruption in the Earth-Strike Zone! NOAA and NASA solar storm prediction models indicate impact by mid-day April 14! Expect aurora down to mid-latitudes, sporadic disruptions of GPS reception & amateur radio propagation, especially on Earth’s nightside!” she said.
Predictable Damages
- Owing to the geomagnetic storm, areas in higher altitudes on Earth may face power outages
- Disruption in radio signals.
- Amateur radio operators may face disruptions
- GPS users may face disturbances
- The solar storms may impact cell phone signals and cause blackouts.
What is a Geomagnetic Storm?
A geomagnetic storm, also known as a magnetic storm, is a temporary disturbance of the Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a solar wind shock wave and/or cloud of magnetic field that interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.
The disturbance that drives the magnetic storm may be a solar coronal mass ejection (CME) or (much less severely) a co-rotating interaction region (CIR), a high-speed stream of solar wind originating from a coronal hole. The frequency of geomagnetic storms increases and decreases with the sunspot cycle. During solar maximum, geomagnetic storms occur more often, with the majority driven by CMEs.