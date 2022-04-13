New Delhi: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have said that Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) with high-intensity energy may hit the Earth tomorrow, triggering a geomagnetic storm that could destroy electrical grids and other related products. Furthermore, projection models from NASA and NOAA have indicated that this mega-storm with high-intensity energy will collide with Earth’s magnetic field on April 14 (Thursday) and will then escalate owing to a very fast solar wind stream.Also Read - Rare Cosmic Dance: Mars-Saturn, Jupiter-Venus Conjunctions Happening This Month. How And When to Watch in India

“Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on April 14, 2022, with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s. Low to Moderate geomagnetic perturbations are expected. Currently, solar wind and near-Earth space environmental conditions are returning to nominal levels”, the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI) tweeted. Also Read - 'Beginning Of Many Beginnings': SpaceX Launches First All-Private Crew For NASA-Axiom Space Mission To International Space Station | WATCH

//CESSI SPACE WEATHER BULLETIN//11 April 2022//SUMMARY: QUIET TO MODERATE SPACE WEATHER CONDITIONS// A halo CME was detected by SOHO LASCO on 11 April. Our model fit indicates a very high probability of Earth impact on 14 April, 2022 with speeds ranging between 429-575 km/s + pic.twitter.com/MRFNuLI2hS — Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (@cessi_iiserkol) April 11, 2022

Also Read - Scientists Want To Send Nude Pictures Of Humans To Space To Attract Aliens

Dr Tamitha Skov, a well-known space weather physicist, also issued an alert for the same. “A gorgeous filament eruption in the Earth-Strike Zone! NOAA and NASA solar storm prediction models indicate impact by mid-day April 14! Expect aurora down to mid-latitudes, sporadic disruptions of GPS reception & amateur radio propagation, especially on Earth’s nightside!” she said.

The incoming #solarstorm could bring #aurora to mid-latitudes April 14-15. Chances of reaching G2-level conditions are 80% at high latitudes & 20% at mid-latitudes. Radio #blackout risk remains low, but amateur #radio operators & #GPS users face disruptions on Earth's nightside. pic.twitter.com/dPj3ia3MbF — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) April 12, 2022

Predictable Damages

Owing to the geomagnetic storm, areas in higher altitudes on Earth may face power outages

Disruption in radio signals.

Amateur radio operators may face disruptions

GPS users may face disturbances

The solar storms may impact cell phone signals and cause blackouts.

What is a Geomagnetic Storm?

A geomagnetic storm, also known as a magnetic storm, is a temporary disturbance of the Earth’s magnetosphere caused by a solar wind shock wave and/or cloud of magnetic field that interacts with the Earth’s magnetic field.

The disturbance that drives the magnetic storm may be a solar coronal mass ejection (CME) or (much less severely) a co-rotating interaction region (CIR), a high-speed stream of solar wind originating from a coronal hole. The frequency of geomagnetic storms increases and decreases with the sunspot cycle. During solar maximum, geomagnetic storms occur more often, with the majority driven by CMEs.