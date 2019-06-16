New Delhi: A massive power failure on Sunday hit Argentina and Uruguay, blocking out both the South American countries.

“A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all Argentina and Uruguay without power,” Edesur Argentina tweeted.

According to the Uruguayan power company UTE, Uruguay’s system went down at 7:06 AM, AFP said. The power company said that the power cut was due to “a fault in the Argentine network.”

Argentina power companies did not specify any cause for power failure in the country, the news agency confirmed.

An investigation is underway to understand the causes.