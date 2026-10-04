Massive protest expected in Pakistan as Imran Khan supporters to march towards Islamabad after PTI-government talks fail

Pakistan braces for nationwide protests as Imran Khan's PTI proceeds with a long march following the failure of negotiations with the government.

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Islamabad: In a significant political development from India’s neighbourhood, Pakistan braced on Sunday for a widespread protest by supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), after the leadership decided to proceed with a long march following the collapse of negotiations with the federal government. The high-stakes talks were focused primarily on key demands submitted by Khan’s party, which included securing an immediate meeting with its jailed founder and facilitating his transfer to a medical facility where his personal doctors could thoroughly examine and treat him. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent turn of events in Pakistan.

What is happening in Pakistan?

The first round of talks was held on Friday, with the two sides exchanging their positions and agreeing to continue negotiations, but without reaching an agreement. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf sought Khan’s transfer to a hospital, while the government wanted the party to call off its October 4 protest.

The second round of talks between government negotiators and Khan’s party leaders began shortly before 5 pm on Saturday and continued for several hours before ending in a deadlock early Sunday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had announced plans for a long march to Islamabad on September 27, but later postponed it to October 4 amid government measures to prevent the protest.

Where is Pakistan former PM Imran Khan?

The 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been incarcerated since 2023 and faces more than 100 cases, including corruption and charges related to inciting violence. He is lodged at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. Khan’s party has also demanded the release of his sisters and supporters arrested ahead of the protest, a proper medical check-up for Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, and that their cases be heard without interference.

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman, who also participated in the talks, said the government delegation discussed all the points with the opposition, a report by PTI news agency said.

“Unfortunately, the draft [agreement] was changed four times after it was agreed upon,” she told Geo News, adding that she would not go into the details.

KPK Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced at 12:46 am that the protest would go ahead. He said in a message on X that party supporters from Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Bannu and Lakki Marwat would join the long march from Gandi Chowk in Lakki Marwat at 1 pm on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)