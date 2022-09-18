Beijing/New Delhi: A major tragedy struck China as a bus overturned on a highway in southwest China’s Guizhou province on Sunday, killing 27 people and injuring 20 others, reported news agency PTI quoting the local police.Also Read - Chinese Mobile Firms Plan to Set Up Manufacturing Plants in Other Countries Amid India Crackdown

The bus carrying 47 people was travelling on the highway section in Sandu Shui Autonomous County when the accident took place, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the county's public security bureau. The injured are being treated and emergency responders have been dispatched to the scene, police said, without providing any more details.

Road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced. A majority of accidents occur due to violations of traffic laws. China's frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are particularly prone to fatalities.

(With PTI inputs)