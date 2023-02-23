Home

Massive Winter Storm Blankets Northern US, Grounds Over 4,300 Flights Across Airports

The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

Runners negotiate snow covered paths along Interstate 80 in Salt Lake City, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP)

California: More than 4,300 flights were delayed and canceled at airports across the US on Wednesday (local time) as a coast-to-coast winter storm affecting most of the northern half of the country continued to track east from Washington toward New England, a report in cbsnews.com said. As of 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, a total of 1,640 flights in and out of the US had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

Regional carrier SkyWest, which operates through partnerships with United, Delta, American and Alaska Airlines, had canceled more than 350 flights. Delta and Southwest had both canceled more than 250 flights. More than 5,000 flights were delayed.

Other U.S.-based airlines, including United, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines, were reporting fewer cancellations — between 40 and 45 each, roughly — but logging mounting delays. According to FlightAware, 288 American Airlines flights were delayed on Wednesday afternoon, as were 354 flights operated by United., cbsnews reported.

The wintry mix was hitting hard in the northern U.S., closing schools, offices, even shutting down the Minnesota Legislature. Travel was difficult. Weather contributed to more than 1,500 U.S. flight cancellations, according to the tracking service FlightAware. More than 400 of those were due to arrive or depart from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Another 5,000-plus flights were delayed across the country.

The flight disruption comes after winter weather alerts were issued across 29 states, including California, Minnesota and Maine, with warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet as part of the three-day storm.

The Minneapolis area of Minnesota is at risk of picking up at least 15 inches of snow, with the National Weather Service in Minnesota’s Twin Cities warning the powerful storm “will bring widespread accumulating snow, with blowing and drifting snow mainly Wednesday through Thursday.”

Read more on Latest World News on India.com.