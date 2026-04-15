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Masterstroke from Modi government as India-US to resume talks on bilateral trade agreement after Trump-Modi 40 min call | Heres what we know

Masterstroke from Modi government as India-US to resume talks on bilateral trade agreement after Trump-Modi 40 min call | Here’s what we know

India and the United States are set to resume talks on the Bilateral Trade Agreement as an Indian delegation visits the US from April 20-22.

US, India unveil interim trade framework: What benefits will India get?

India-US trade talks: In a significant global business development, talks on a key trade deal between India and the United States are set to move forward again this month. Negotiations for the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) will resume as an Indian delegation travels to the US from April 20 to 22, according to an ANI report. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent round of discussions around the

What is the update around US-India trade talks?

This development comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke over the phone on April 14. During the call, both leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties under the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

What PM Modi said on US-India trade talks?

In a post on X, Modi said, “Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.”

Donald Trump says Iran conflict nearing end

US President Donald Trump has said the conflict with Iran is “close to being over”, asserting that a blockade of Iranian ports is now fully in place and that Tehran has been “hit very hard” amid escalating tensions over its nuclear ambitions.

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In an interview to Fox News at the White House, Trump said the US response had triggered a strong reaction. “Well, it’s been pretty amazing actually… we’ve obliterated them,” he said, adding that the outcome would depend on how events unfold. “It only matters what the end result is… and maybe it’ll happen fairly soon.”

He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon remained the central objective. “They cannot have a nuclear weapon. And if they’re gonna have a new nuclear weapon, we’ll be living with them for a little while. But I don’t know how much longer they can survive,” Trump said.

(With inputs from agencies)

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