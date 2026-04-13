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Masterstroke from Modi government as peace talks in Pakistan fail; UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will now..., Indias Plan B for oil supply is...

Masterstroke from Modi government as peace talks in Pakistan fail; UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia will now…, India’s Plan B for oil supply is…

India accelerates oil diplomacy during Middle East tensions, working with Gulf nations on backup plans to secure uninterrupted energy supplies.

Masterstroke from Modi government (Representational AI image)

West Asia crisis: Amid rising tensions in the Middle East as the mediation talks in Pakistan fail, India has moved quickly to secure its energy needs. As we all know, the nearly 40-day conflict due to the Iran-US war disrupted global supply chains, raising fears of oil shortages across the world, including India. However, now, as a brief ceasefire opened a window, India has stepped up its oil diplomacy. In the recent development, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the United Arab Emirates and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while also reaching out to Saudi Arabia and Qatar to ensure steady oil and gas supplies. Here are all the details you need to know about how India is managing the West Asia crisis as the mediation talks in Islamabad fail.

How India is managing West Asia crisis as the mediation talks in Islamabad fail?

In a point of significance, India’s mission includes securing safe passage for oil and gas shipments affected by the conflict, preparing a backup plan in case a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz disrupts supplies, and ensuring the safety of Indians living in Gulf countries.

What are the options India is considering?

As part of this effort, multiple alternatives are being explored. Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline could bypass Hormuz by sending oil to Yanbu on the Red Sea. The proposed India-Middle East-Europe Corridor aims to move oil from Fujairah to Haifa via rail and road. Meanwhile, Qatar is planning to reroute LNG shipments through ports outside Hormuz.

India is also strengthening its domestic preparedness. Its Strategic Petroleum Reserves in Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur are being filled to ensure up to 90 days of backup supply. At the same time, India is increasing oil imports from Russia, the United States, and West Africa, a report by News 18 Hindi said.

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EAM Jaishankar and Kuwait FM discuss regional situation amid West Asia crisis

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his counterpart from Kuwait, Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Monday, discussing situation in West Asia and the well-being of the Indian community.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar wrote on X: “A good conversation with FM Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah of Kuwait. It focused on the regional situation and the well being of the Indian community.”

According to the statement released by Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two ministers discussed efforts being made regarding the regional events.

(With inputs from agencies)

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