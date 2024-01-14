Home

News

From ‘Diwali Celebrations’ To Chanting Of Ramayana Verses, Here’s How Mauritius Is Gearing Up For Pran Pratishtha

From ‘Diwali Celebrations’ To Chanting Of Ramayana Verses, Here’s How Mauritius Is Gearing Up For Pran Pratishtha

Not just India, different parts of the world are gearing up for the Pran Pratishtha on Janaury 22. From 'double Diwali celebrations' to chanting of Ramayana verses, here's what Mauritius has specially planned for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony...

Ayodhya Ram Mandir (Image Credit_Twitter)

New Delhi: January 22, 2024 is a day of celebrations for the Hindus as on this day, the temple city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, India will open its gates for the world to see the majestic Ram Mandir. The Consecration Ceremony or the Pran Pratishsha of Ram Lalla will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other important dignitaries of the country. Apart from Indians, Hindus living in the other parts of the world will also be celebrating this grand occasion; Mauritius too is on the list and has planned special celebratory activities for the Hindus in the country. Double ‘diwali celebrations’, two-hour mandatory breaks for Hindus, chanting of Ramayana verses – here’s all that Mauritius has planned for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony…

Trending Now

Mauritius Plans Activities For Hindus Ahead Of Pran Pratishtha

A day after the Mauritian cabinet announced a mandatory 2-hour break for Hindus working in public offices to enable them to attend local events being organised ahead of the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, it has now been learnt that temples in the island country will organise chanting of verses from the epic ‘Ramayana’ ahead of the grand event in India. Diwali celebrations apart from the usual one are also part of the Pran Pratishtha celebrations.

You may like to read

Mauritius Organises Chanting Of Ramayana Verses, Diwali Celebration

Speaking to ANI on Friday, the president of the Mauritius Sanatan Dharm Temples Federation, Bhojraj Ghoorbin, said all temples in the Hindu-majority country will organise the chanting of verses from ‘Ramayana’ as part of events marking the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. “Across Mauritius, all our Hindu brothers and sisters are in a celebratory mood these days. From Makar Sankranti on January 15, all our temples will hold the chanting of verses from Ramayana. On January 22, when Lord Ram will be enthroned at the grand temple in Ayodhya, we will hold celebrations similar to Diwali. The Festival of Lights will be celebrated twice in Diwali this year,” Ghoorbin told ANI.

“The first Diwali would be celebrated across the country on January 22 while the second would mark the actual celebration of the Festival of Lights on October 31. After 500 years of Vanwas (exile), Prabhu Shri Ram is coming to Ayodhya and our celebrations would be unbridled and unprecedented,” he added. Ghoorbin added that a day before the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a cultural programme will be organised. Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will attend the event as the chief guest, he added.

Cultural Programme, Live Telecast Of Consecration Ceremony

“Whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mauritius, he described our country as ‘Chhota Bharat’. On January 21, a day ahead of the Ram Temple opening, we will hold a mega cultural programme featuring all our social and cultural organisations. Our PM will grace the event as the chief guest. On January 22, we will arrange a live telecast of the ‘Pran Prantistha’ ceremony in the Mauritian capital. We will set up giant screens so that everyone can catch the event live. We would all be lighting lamps in our homes and all our temples would be lit up like they are on festivals,” Ghoorbin told ANI.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.