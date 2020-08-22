New Delhi: In a possible bid to reach out to the American Hindu community ahead of the November 3 US Presidential polls, Democrats’ nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday conveyed his wishes to those celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the United States, India and around the world. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Sanjay Dutt Shares Pic With Maanayata, Wishes This Auspicious Festival Removes All The Obstacles

"To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the US, India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings", the 77-year-old leader tweeted on Saturday.

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 22, 2020

Notably, the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi started today amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic due to which several states in India have either barred or announced regulations for public celebrations of the festival.

Biden, meanwhile, on Friday formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination to face the incumbent Donald Trump, saying in his speech that ‘I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness’. He has picked as his running mate (Vice President) 55-year-old Kamala Harris, who, in the event of a Biden win, will become the first-ever woman to hold the office of the Vice President, or the President of the United States.