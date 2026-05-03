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Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines, thousands flee homes, 6-km area sealed off

Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines, thousands flee homes, 6-km area sealed off

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area, while the officials have issued warnings regarding potential lava flows and landslides.

(Image: YouTube/@wildweatherus)

New Delhi: A highly dangerous natural event has unfolded in the Albay region of the Philippines. On Sunday, May 3, 2026, the Mayon Volcano erupted—marking a return to active status. Consequently, thousands of people have been evacuated from the area. Officials have issued warnings regarding potential lava flows and landslides. Thousands of residents have been evacuated from the Albay province—located southeast of Manila—following a resurgence in volcanic activity at Mayon. During this event, plumes of ash billowed into the sky, completely engulfing the surrounding areas.

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