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Mayon volcano erupts in Philippines, thousands flee homes, 6-km area sealed off

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area, while the officials have issued warnings regarding potential lava flows and landslides.

Published date india.com Published: May 3, 2026 6:42 PM IST
email india.com By Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Tahir Qureshi email india.com twitter india.com
Mayon volcano, Philippines, Albay region, lava flows, landslides, Manila
(Image: YouTube/@wildweatherus)

New Delhi: A highly dangerous natural event has unfolded in the Albay region of the Philippines. On Sunday, May 3, 2026, the Mayon Volcano erupted—marking a return to active status. Consequently, thousands of people have been evacuated from the area. Officials have issued warnings regarding potential lava flows and landslides. Thousands of residents have been evacuated from the Albay province—located southeast of Manila—following a resurgence in volcanic activity at Mayon. During this event, plumes of ash billowed into the sky, completely engulfing the surrounding areas.

About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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