New York: A McDonald’s employee was left battling for his life after he was shot in the neck by a customer during an argument over cold french fries in New York. Matthew Webb, 23, was working at the fast-food joint on Fulton Street on Monday evening when a woman, in her 40s, said fries served to her were cold. According to reports, the incident started as an argument between a 40-year-old woman and the victim, whom she accused of having given her cold fries, the tabloid said.Also Read - Monsoon Munchies: 5 Delectably Flavourful Healthy Snacks to Satisfy Your Rainy Day Cravings

The woman made a video call to her son Morgan, who burst into the fast-food chain and argued with the employee before the two of them went outside. Morgan then shot the employee, according to a police source cited by the Post. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Grandma Munches On Peri Peri French Fries, Internet Says 'So Cute' | Watch

The accused has been arrested several times for various crimes, the tabloid said.Morgan was also slapped with a charge of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, a New York Police Department spokesperson told AFP. Also Read - McDonald's Has A New Logo In Russia. Are You Loving It?

The number of shooting victims in New York is down almost nine percent compared to last year, falling to 988 from 1,051, according to weekly statistics from the NYPD.There are almost 120 guns for every 100 people in the United States, according to the Small Arms Survey group.

More than 45,000 people were killed in 2020 by firearms, half of them by suicide, according to the Gun Violence Archive.