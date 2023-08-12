Home

MEA Advisory Urges Indian Citizens To Leave Violence-Torn Niger ‘As Soon As Possible’

An MEA advisory on Friday asked all Indians living in Niger to depart from that country as soon as possible and also urged those planning to travel to travel to the African country to reconsider their plans.

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday issued an advisory, urging all Indian citizens residing in Niger to leave the violence-torn African nation “as soon as possible.” As per official figures, around 250 Indian nationals are currently living in Niger, which has been rocked by widespread protests and violence following last month’s coup.

An MEA advisory on Friday asked all Indians living in Niger to depart from that country as soon as possible and also urged those planning to travel to travel to the African country to reconsider their plans until the situation normalises.

At his weekly media briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in Niger. “In light of the prevailing situation, Indian nationals whose presence is not essential are advised to leave the country as soon as possible,” he said.

“They may bear in mind that air space is currently closed. When departing through a land border, utmost precautions may be taken to ensure safety and security,” he added, reading out the advisory.

“All those Indian nationals who have not registered with the Indian Embassy in Niamey are strongly advised to do so expeditiously. Indian nationals can reach emergency contact in the Embassy of India, Niamey (+ 227 9975 9975) for any assistance,” he said.

Bagchi said the Indian embassy in Niamey is in touch with the Indian community and that it is looking at facilitating the exit of the Indians from the country.

“We have been told that the Indians (there) are safe,” he added.

On July 26, Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani seized power in Niger overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum by staging a coup. Following the coup, 62-year-old Gen Tchiani declared himself as the head of the ‘National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland’.

The coup triggered widespread protests and violence in the country following which several European nations evacuated their citizens from Niger and also issued travel advisories for their nationals.

(With PTI inputs)

