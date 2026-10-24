MEA extends help to Indian nationals stranded in Saudi Arabia

The Indian government has established 24×7 control rooms in Jeddah and Mecca to assist Umrah pilgrims impacted by widespread flight disruptions across Saudi Arabia. Indian diplomatic missions are working alongside local aviation authorities and carriers to secure early repatriation options for stranded citizens.

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MEA extends help to Indian nationals stranded in Saudi Arabia. Representational Image

The Indian government on Saturday released a updated travel advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia, with a focus on Umrah pilgrims facing disruptions due to persistent flight cancellations. The Ministry of External Affairs is working alongside Saudi Arabian officials to expedite travel arrangements and facilitate their prompt repatriation.

The advisory comes amid escalating tensions in the region due to a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure by Yemen’s Houthis.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah said its 24×7 Control Rooms in Jeddah and Makkah continued to provide necessary assistance to affected Indians, with support from community associations and volunteers.

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The assistance includes food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements wherever needed and feasible, it said.

The mission also said it remained in regular contact with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to address difficulties caused by the flight disruptions, particularly issues concerning visa validity and delayed departures.

Umrah pilgrims facing difficulties related to accommodation or other services during their extended stay have been advised to contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Pilgrim Care Centre at 1966 to register their concerns and obtain a case reference number.

They have also been asked to remain in contact with their respective Umrah service providers for necessary assistance.

The consulate said it was in regular contact with Indian airlines over flight cancellations and passenger concerns, including difficulties in obtaining refunds.

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To help arrange alternative travel, the mission has been connecting Indian Umrah tour operators with airlines that continue to operate services to India.

Such arrangements would be subject to seat availability, applicable fares and other requirements of the airlines concerned, it said.

Individuals affected by the disruptions should stay in constant contact with their airlines, travel agents, or Umrah operators to manage cancellations, rebookings, refunds, and alternative travel plans.

“The Consulate continues to coordinate with the concerned authorities, airlines and other stakeholders to facilitate the early return of affected Indian nationals,” the advisory said.

With inputs from PTI