‘Captain Machchha is responding well’: MEA shares update on Indian Captain’s condition

Captain Smit Machchhar is on the mend. The Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian pilot is showing steady improvement after fighting an attacking co-pilot on a Flydubai aircraft last week, and the Indian Embassy in the UAE is coordinating his treatment.

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MEA stated that Captain Smit Machchhar is responding well to the medications. ANI

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot currently receiving medical treatment following a mid-air attack by his co-pilot on a flydubai flight, is making steady progress at a hospital in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed on Wednesday. Providing an update on the pilot’s condition during a bi-weekly press briefing, MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal assured that Indian diplomatic authorities are in continuous contact with local officials and the hospital team overseeing his care.

“Captain Machhaar is in the hospital in Abu Dhabi,” Jaiswal stated. “Our embassy in the UAE has been in regular touch with him, with his family, with local authorities, and with the hospital authorities. He’s recuperating well. He’s responding well. And his health is improving.” Captain Machchhar was relocated to Abu Dhabi for advanced medical care following initial treatment in Saudi Arabia. Indian diplomatic representatives in the United Arab Emirates continue to maintain close coordination with the medical administration to ensure his ongoing care and well-being.

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Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in the UAE reassured the public regarding Captain Machchhar’s health and confirmed that full support is being extended to him and his relatives. In a statement shared on X, the Embassy wrote, “Health Update: Capt Smit continues to make steady progress and is regaining his health,” the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated, adding that it “remains in close touch with his family, doctors & local authorities, extending all possible assistance.”

The diplomatic mission also expressed gratitude to the community and well-wishers across both nations for their support throughout his recovery.”We thank everyone for their prayers & wish him a speedy recovery,” the Embassy added. Captain Machchhar was critically wounded during a mid-air incident when his co-pilot allegedly launched an attack in an attempt to bring down the Dubai–Tel Aviv flight.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling cabin crew and passengers to intervene, overpower the attacker, and safely divert the aircraft. His courage in saving 174 passengers on board has drawn international praise, including personal tributes from high-ranking officials and leaders worldwide.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praised his courage, presence of mind and composure. The Prime Minister said the entire country was praying for Captain Machchhar. During the call, the Captain became emotional and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with the Prime Minister.

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During the interaction, the PM said the country can proudly say that Indians are not those who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others. Captain Machchhar recalled the moments when the cockpit attack took place. Captain Smit shared that whenever he is in difficulty, he recites the Hanuman Chalisa. He said he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the cockpit attack as well.

The captain was overwhelmed with emotion during the call and said it was a very special moment for him to speak with PM Modi. Captain Smit told PM Modi that the Prime Minister is his biggest idol. This comes following the foiled mid-air hijacking and crash attempt aboard flydubai Flight FZ1073 on September 30, when Omani co-pilot Hamam al-Hammami attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit.

The Omani co-pilot attacked Captain Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to bring down the aircraft. Despite suffering severe injuries, Captain Machchhar managed to unlatch the cockpit door, allowing passengers and off-duty crew members to enter and restrain the attacker. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted. The aircraft was subsequently diverted and made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, with all 180 occupants disembarking without injury.